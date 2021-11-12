Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.780 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FSS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

