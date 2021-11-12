Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $35.64 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

