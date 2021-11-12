Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FEMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 49,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,131. Femasys has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

