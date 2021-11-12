Ferguson (LON:FERG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,645 ($126.01).

Shares of LON FERG opened at £116.80 ($152.60) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of £100.92. The company has a market capitalization of £25.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 1 year high of £117.47 ($153.48).

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

