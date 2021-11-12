FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 6.2%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $7.93. 13,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 427,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of research firms have commented on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.