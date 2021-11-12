FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,259. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

