Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 638.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 26.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

