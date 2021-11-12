Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €74.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.50 ($87.65).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €61.45 ($72.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.97. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

