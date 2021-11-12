Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.86.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.