Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
