Financial Contrast: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuickLogic and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $312.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 9.05 -$11.15 million ($0.79) -8.39 SiTime $116.16 million 41.28 -$9.37 million $0.66 377.38

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75% SiTime 7.86% 6.10% 5.44%

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats QuickLogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

