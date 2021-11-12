Financial Review: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) versus Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 10.74% 13.38% 10.21% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Brooks Automation and Katy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $897.27 million 9.42 $64.85 million $1.59 71.57 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation and Katy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 3 0 2.60 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

