First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head to Head Survey

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First National of Nebraska and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp 27.27% N/A N/A

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $60.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.65 $14.77 million $9.56 9.73

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats First National of Nebraska on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

