First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

