First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of National Beverage worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $62.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

