First Trust Advisors LP Takes $4.95 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $9,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $6,251,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

UPST stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,330,111 shares of company stock worth $533,999,017 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

