First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

