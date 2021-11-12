First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 3,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.