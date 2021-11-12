First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.28 and last traded at $120.98. Approximately 34,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 50,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.