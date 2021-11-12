First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

