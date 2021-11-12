First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $18.68 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

