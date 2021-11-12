Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 10.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fisker traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.90. 219,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,923,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fisker by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fisker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fisker by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

