Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Raised by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Five9 comprises about 3.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $523,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,082. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

