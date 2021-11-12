Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Fiverr International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.16. 1,194,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $152.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average is $197.24.

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

