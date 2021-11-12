Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.20.

NYSE FVRR traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.24. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $152.27 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

