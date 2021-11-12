FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.04. The stock had a trading volume of 665,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $237.69 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

