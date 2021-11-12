Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Flow has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and $115.81 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $12.79 or 0.00020088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 88,378,000.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.03 or 1.04887939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,686.58 or 1.00012733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.56 or 0.07152427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 310,613,212 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

