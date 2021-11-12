Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 34,116 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 120.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of REM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

