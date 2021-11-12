Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 86,791 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 929.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,791 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

