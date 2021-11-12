Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 35,333 Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 879.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.62% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

LOUP stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

