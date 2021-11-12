Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

