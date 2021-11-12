Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of FLR opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

