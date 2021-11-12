Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 57,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 381,677 shares.The stock last traded at $43.63 and had previously closed at $45.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

