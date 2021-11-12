Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%.
Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
