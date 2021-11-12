Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

