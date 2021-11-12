ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Announces Earnings Results

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ForgeRock updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

FORG traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 605,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,178. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

