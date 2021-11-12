FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Sells $147,713.72 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FORM opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

