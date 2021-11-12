Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $211,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.