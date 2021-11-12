Forterra (LON:FORT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.55). 503,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 449,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £627.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.71.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

