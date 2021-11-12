Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.25

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.25 and traded as high as C$57.20. Fortis shares last traded at C$56.96, with a volume of 960,762 shares.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

