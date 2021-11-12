Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.93

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.93 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 333.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

