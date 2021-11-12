Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $202.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $182.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.