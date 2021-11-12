Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE FC opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $706.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

