Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.