Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.54

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 275359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)
Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.
