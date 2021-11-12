Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.