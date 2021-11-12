Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ci Capital increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.06.

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 84.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$13.17.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

