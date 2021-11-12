freenet’s (FRTAF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.44. freenet has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

