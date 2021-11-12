Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 3,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,529. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

