Fresnillo (FRES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fresnillo (LON: FRES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 16.28 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 968.32 ($12.65). 775,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,437. Fresnillo plc has a one year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,280 ($16.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 845.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,467.31. The company has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.