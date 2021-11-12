Friendz Market Capitalization Reaches $523,221.91 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Friendz has a total market cap of $523,221.91 and approximately $138,831.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

