frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $37.58. 5,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

